Police issue update on Lancashire schoolboy, 13, who fell from a bridge in Haslingden

A 13-year-old boy who fell from a bridge on the A56 in Haslingden is in stable condition, say police.



Police were called to the scene, near the Tesco superstore, after a person was reported to have fallen from a bridge at around 1pm yesterday (January 9).

The A56 was closed in both directions whilst emergency services attended to a 13-year-old boy who had suffered serious injuries.

After receiving treatment at the scene, the boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Lancashire Police said the boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 1pm today (Wednesday, Jan 9) to reports a boy had fallen from a bridge over the A56 near the Tesco roundabout.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"Enquiries are continuing."

The A56 was closed for around three and a half hours whilst police dealt with the incident.

Lancashire Police are also urging people to avoid 'speculating' on the incident on social media.

A spokesman added: "The incident has clearly caused a great deal of upset in the local community and while we appreciate the many supportive comments people have left on social media, we would urge people to think about what they are posting and not to speculate as this can be unhelpful and hurtful."

It is requesting any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or any drivers with dashcam footage, to contact the force on 101, quoting log 685 of January 9.