Lancashire Police helicopter hunts for Mercedes driver who fled crash near Bay Horse pub in Euxton
The force helicopter took to the skies to search for the driver of the stolen C-Class Coupe after he fled the wreck after smashing into a wall at the corner of Wigan Road and Runshaw Lane around 2pm.
The silver Mercedes was reported stolen after it was taken from a driveway in Rawlinson Lane, Heath Charnock at 5.20am on Saturday (July 19).
Pictures from the scene near the Bay Horse pub in Euxton show the Mercedes with serious damage to its front and bonnet. It’s not clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the collision, or whether anyone was injured.
The driver was reportedly arrested in a street close to the scene after being tracked by officers.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.