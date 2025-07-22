A stolen Mercedes was involved in a crash amid a police chase in Euxton yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force helicopter took to the skies to search for the driver of the stolen C-Class Coupe after he fled the wreck after smashing into a wall at the corner of Wigan Road and Runshaw Lane around 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The silver Mercedes was reported stolen after it was taken from a driveway in Rawlinson Lane, Heath Charnock at 5.20am on Saturday (July 19).

The scene of the crash at the junction of Wigan Road and Runshaw Lane in Euxton on Monday afternoon (July 21) | Submitted

Pictures from the scene near the Bay Horse pub in Euxton show the Mercedes with serious damage to its front and bonnet. It’s not clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the collision, or whether anyone was injured.

The driver was reportedly arrested in a street close to the scene after being tracked by officers.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.