Emergency services are responding to an incident at a Lancashire railway station this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently dealing with an unknown incident at Church and Oswaldtwistle station.

Lancashire Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while the emergency response continues, with a large build up of traffic reported around the station this morning.

Northern said some lines are blocked and train services will be cancelled with disruption expected until 11am.

Services between Blackburn and Todmorden/Hebden Bridge are affected.

In a statement on it's website, National Rail said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Blackburn and Rose Grove.

"As a result, all lines are currently closed. Services may be cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am".

The following routes will be affected in both directions:

Blackpool North to York - Where possible will run from Blackpool North to Blackburn and then restart again and run Hebden Bridge to York in both directions. Northern was working to arrange rail replacement bus services.

Preston to Colne - Where possible, services will terminate/start at Blackburn.

Manchester Victoria to Blackburn via Todmorden - Where possible services will run between Manchester Victoria and Rose Grove.

Blackburn to Headbolt Lane - Where possible, services will run between Manchester Victoria and Rose Grove.

Rail Replacement: Road transport has been requested to operate between Blackburn and Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.