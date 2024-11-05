Lancashire Police called to scene of Preston A6 Garstang Road crash near Moor Park pub

Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:29 BST
Police were called to the scene of a crash in Preston this morning.

The scene of the crash outside the Moor Park pub in Garstang Road (A6) in Preston this morning | LEP

Officers attended the scene near the Moor Park pub, at the junction of Garstang Road (A6), St George’s Road and Aqueduct Street, at around 8.30am.

Pictures from the scene show damage to both cars, but no one was injured and no arrests were made.

