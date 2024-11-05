Lancashire Police called to scene of Preston A6 Garstang Road crash near Moor Park pub
Police were called to the scene of a crash in Preston this morning.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers attended the scene near the Moor Park pub, at the junction of Garstang Road (A6), St George’s Road and Aqueduct Street, at around 8.30am.
Pictures from the scene show damage to both cars, but no one was injured and no arrests were made.