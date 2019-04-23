Police called out to 'one of the calls they dread' as motorist drove wrong way down M6 at Preston

Police say they safely stopped a car travelling the wrong way down the M6 towards Preston this afternoon.

The driver of a red Volvo was halted between junctions 33 and 32 travelling southbound just before 4pm. The car was intercepted by police and the driver has been arrested.

Police posted this picture of the car travelling the wrong way down the M6

Police said that it was 'one of the calls they dread' and that they had received numerous calls from frantic members of the public.

Lancashire Roads Police said: "One of the calls we all dread.

"Just before 4pm we received numerous frantic calls about a car travelling the wrong way on the M6 jct 33-32. The car was intercepted by officers from T4TacOps & T3TacOps before any serious collision occurred. The driver has been arrested."