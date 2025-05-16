Police have broken their silence on the mystery convoy escorting a pair of black SUVS around Lancashire this week.

The police convoy with flashing lights was spotted each day this week as officers on motorcycles flanked two black SUVs on roads and motorways around the county.

Lancastrians have encountered the police escort along the Fylde coast in Blackpool and Fleetwood, as well as Preston, Blackburn, Morecambe and Lancaster, and along the M6, M55 and M65.

The police escort has been spotted around Lancashire this week, including Blackpool, Fleetwood, Preston, Morecambe, the M6 and East Lancs | Ross Cooper

It attracted the attention of the public as it made its way through towns and along motorways with flashing lights, as officers stopped traffic at roundabouts and junctions.

Speculation has been rife about the identity of the ‘VIPs’ riding in the back of the black SUVs. Members of the public were unable to get a good look at the passenger(s) due to the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows.

There were bizarre rumours about megastars such as Tom Cruise and Bruce Springsteen, while others were convinced it was former BGT judge and children’s author David Walliams enjoying the rare privilege of a police escort to his Lancashire book signings.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that the escort was simply a ‘training exercise’ | Submitted

Others were certain it must be royalty or a high-profile politician, while some - with tongues planted firmly in cheeks - pondered whether it was President Trump scouting Lancashire for a new golf course to add to his collection. Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Dubai...Lancashire? Why not.

So, who was it then?

Sadly, the reality is a bit less exciting. Lancashire Police have now confirmed that the escort was simply a ‘training exercise’.

The force routinely conducts practice runs around the county to ensure it is well prepared for dignitaries when they do visit Lancashire. This can include Prime Ministers and senior ministers, as well as the King and Queen, and other members of the Royal Family.