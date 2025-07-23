Police and ambulance crews rush to A6 crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
A crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook saw the road closed by police yesterday.

Preston Road (A6) was blocked for around an hour after a collision close to the supermarket car park at around 12.12pm.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene of the crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook on Tuesday afternoon (July 22)placeholder image
The scene of the crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook on Tuesday afternoon (July 22) | Debbie Heyes

Officers closed the A6 from the roundabout with Clayton Green Road and Westwood Road, while ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Lancashire Police said no one was injured in the crash, which caused serious damage to one of the vehicle’s front sides.

“It was a damage only collision involving two cars. Call came in at 12.12pm,” a police spokesperson told the Post.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Related topics:ChorleyLeyland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice