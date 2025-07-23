Police and ambulance crews rush to A6 crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook

A crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook saw the road closed by police yesterday.

Preston Road (A6) was blocked for around an hour after a collision close to the supermarket car park at around 12.12pm.

The scene of the crash outside Lidl in Clayton Brook on Tuesday afternoon (July 22) | Debbie Heyes

Officers closed the A6 from the roundabout with Clayton Green Road and Westwood Road, while ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police said no one was injured in the crash, which caused serious damage to one of the vehicle’s front sides.

“It was a damage only collision involving two cars. Call came in at 12.12pm,” a police spokesperson told the Post.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.