A person has sadly died after being struck by a train in Lancashire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to Adlington railway station shortly after 9am.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended but the casualty sadly died at the scene.

Emergency services at Adlington railway station this morning (Tuesday, April 29) | The Rail Weigh, Adlington

British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "We were called to Adlington station at around 9.10am this morning (Tuesday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the corner."

Services were suspended for more than an hour between Bolton and Preston while emergency services worked at the scene. All services have since resumed but National Rail says some journeys may still be affected until the afternoon.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "The emergency services have completed their work between Bolton and Preston allowing all lines to reopen between these stations.

“Trains running between these stations and may continue to be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes revised or diverted.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.