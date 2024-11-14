Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Guild Way flyover into Preston this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are working at the scene and the road is partially blocked.

The collision happened at 9.18am when a car went into the back of another, causing minor injury, a Lancashire Police spokesperson told the Post.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Guild Way heading into Preston city centre | Getty

The road remains partially blocked causing delays with queuing traffic from the Golden Way roundabout in Penwortham to Strand Road across the river in Preston.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Guild way from the roundabout with Golden Way heading into Preston.

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were also approached for comment.