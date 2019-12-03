Penwortham Bypass: Drivers in Preston have been filmed having difficulty with the new layout

It only opened officially yesterday, but locals are already having a hard time getting to grips with the new bypass in Penwortham.

There were no fanfares or speeches - not even a ribbon to cut - as the long-awaited Penwortham Bypass was opened to traffic yesterday.

A driver allegedly reversing out of standstill traffic and using the pavement as a new route (Pic @Isthatyou7 via Twitter)

The whole event, watched by barely two dozen people, was over in a matter minutes as traffic started to flow in both directions.

But what should have brought an immediate end to congestion in Penwortham did the opposite as drivers passing through the town blissfully unaware of the monumental changes suddenly found themselves trapped with nowhere to go.

And now, John on Twitter has sent us this video footage of a driver allegedly reversing out of standstill traffic and using the pavement as a new route.

Are you having trouble with the new road? Let us know.