Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian was "struck by a car" on a busy road in Preston.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were spotted responding to an incident on the A59 Ring Way at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Pedestrian was 'struck by vehicle' near on the A59 Ring Way near the Wetherspoons pub in Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pedestrian had reportedly been knocked down by a vehicle near the The Grey Friar pub, according to eye witness reports.

Lancashire Police said it was a "minor injury collision."

Pictures from the scene show emergency services and members of the public helping the casualty.