Pedestrian 'struck by vehicle' on A59 Ring Way near Wetherspoons pub in Preston

Police, fire and ambulance crews were spotted responding to the incident.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:39 GMT
A pedestrian was "struck by a car" on a busy road in Preston.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were spotted responding to an incident on the A59 Ring Way at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Pedestrian was 'struck by vehicle' near on the A59 Ring Way near the Wetherspoons pub in PrestonPedestrian was 'struck by vehicle' near on the A59 Ring Way near the Wetherspoons pub in Preston
A pedestrian had reportedly been knocked down by a vehicle near the The Grey Friar pub, according to eye witness reports.

Lancashire Police said it was a "minor injury collision."

Pictures from the scene show emergency services and members of the public helping the casualty.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

