London Northwestern Railway said the "low speed" derailment happened in the Bletchley area near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire on Thursday (June 26) | Steve Hubbard / BBC

Rail passengers are being warned of continued disruption to journeys today after a train derailed near Milton Keynes yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line have been advised to check before they travel following a low-speed train derailment in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Northwestern Railway said the "low speed" derailment happened in the Bletchley area near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire on Thursday (June 26) | Steve Hubbard / BBC

Rail engineers are working to move a stranded train in Bletchley after a low-speed train derailment at 12.27pm on Thursday. The train, which was not in passenger service at the time, blocked two of the four tracks on the West Coast Main Line, resulting in a reduced service to and from London Euston.

Passengers have been urged to check their journeys throughout Friday (June 27) with National Rail Enquiries and their train operator while recovery work continues.

Network Rail said specialist teams are working around the clock on a plan to safely move the derailed train, repair the affected track, and fully reopen the railway as soon as possible.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “I’m very sorry to passengers whose journeys have been affected by yesterday’s incident at Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our teams responded quickly to reopen two of the four lines on the West Coast Main Line, there is more to do.

“We’re working tirelessly to safely move the train, plan repairs to the affected track and restore a full timetable as soon as possible.”

Network Rail has urged affected passengers to check with their train operator or at www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest journey information.