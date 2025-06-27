Lancashire rail passengers warned of continued disruption after train derails near Milton Keynes
Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line have been advised to check before they travel following a low-speed train derailment in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire yesterday afternoon.
Rail engineers are working to move a stranded train in Bletchley after a low-speed train derailment at 12.27pm on Thursday. The train, which was not in passenger service at the time, blocked two of the four tracks on the West Coast Main Line, resulting in a reduced service to and from London Euston.
Passengers have been urged to check their journeys throughout Friday (June 27) with National Rail Enquiries and their train operator while recovery work continues.
Network Rail said specialist teams are working around the clock on a plan to safely move the derailed train, repair the affected track, and fully reopen the railway as soon as possible.
Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “I’m very sorry to passengers whose journeys have been affected by yesterday’s incident at Milton Keynes.
“While our teams responded quickly to reopen two of the four lines on the West Coast Main Line, there is more to do.
“We’re working tirelessly to safely move the train, plan repairs to the affected track and restore a full timetable as soon as possible.”
Network Rail has urged affected passengers to check with their train operator or at www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest journey information.
