Garstang High Street crash sees car smash into newly refurbished toilet block
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car smashed into a recently refurbished toilet block in Garstang at the weekend.
The public loos off the High Street were left in ruins after the car ploughed through its brick walls at around 4.30pm on Saturday.
Pictures from the wreck show the car buried beneath a heap of bricks and a gaping hole left in the building.
The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police. No one was arrested, added the force.
It’s not known whether anyone was using the facilities at the time.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Fire crews were called to the scene and used stabilising equipment to make the building safe.
The toilet block, operated by Wyre Council, was refurbished last summer and officially opened in a special ceremony by BBC Lancashire radio hosts Graham Liver and Leanne Bayes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.