One-way street planned to improve safety near primary school in Fylde

A narrow road in Kirkham will be made one way in an attempt to relieve congestion outside a school.

Traffic flow on Nelson Street will be restricted to one direction after concerns were raised about the volume of vehicles in the area during the morning drop-off and afternoon collection times at Kirkham and Wesham Primary.

The current entrance to Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club on Woodlands Avenue (image: Google Street View)

Meanwhile, a neighbouring cricket club will open its car park for use by school staff during the day in an effort to further improve the movement of traffic in the area. Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club has been planning to move its car park entrance from nearby Woodlands Avenue onto Nelson Street itself.

Independent Fylde East county councillor Liz Oades said locals will welcome anything which improves the current peak-time chaos.

“A number of people have been quite upset about the situation for several years. The road is very narrow, especially when there are vehicles parked either side – and I know that there have been issues with the bin lorries getting through at times,” County Coun Oades said.

Jason Oldfield, chair of Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, said that the new arrangements should be a win-win for all concerned.

“The current entrance to our car park means vehicles have to pass directly in front of the club house, where people are often sitting. It will be much safer for cars to come in via Nelson Street and it also gives us an opportunity to let school staff have use of the car park during the day.

“At the moment, people working at the school have to park wherever they can on the surrounding streets, so this should make things much better,” Mr Oldfield said.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet approved the traffic flow change in spite of concerns from one Nelson Street resident who warned that the road is often blocked completely by heavy goods vehicles delivering to nearby shops, forcing drivers to turn around – an option which would no longer be open to them if the road becomes one way.

But highways officers concluded that any delays would be “short” and that a one-way system would be more effective than introducing residents parking permits – which it was thought would displace parking to other roads in the area.

When it is introduced later this year, the one-way system will run from east to west along Nelson Street – from its junction with Station Road to Wellington Street.