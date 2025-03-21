A man was killed when a lorry smashed through a central reservation barrier on the M60 and hit four vehicles last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the anti-clockwise M60 in Salford at around 7pm, shutting the motorway in both directions.

Greater Manchester Police said the lorry driver appeared to lose control before smashing into two vehicles between junctions 15 and 16.

The lorry, with a white cab and blue trailer, then ploughed through the central reservation barrier onto the other carriageway where it struck another two vehicles, before coming to rest on the verge.

Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was critically injured and died

A woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but police said her condition is not believed to be life-threatening. Several other people sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, said Greater Manchester Police.

Closures remain in place this morning and drivers are advised to check for latest travel updates while planning their journey.

Officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

This includes anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam footage from around the time of the crash.

You can contact GMP on 101 or via the force’s Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log number 3043 of 20/03/25.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.