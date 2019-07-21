Northern trains cancelled from Manchester to Preston and Blackpool

Have your say

Trains between Blackpool and Manchester have been cancelled, with passengers told to expect continued delays.

Northern has cancelled its services between Manchester Victoria and Blackpool North, with delays expected until the end of Sunday (July 21).

A Northern train

The reason for the cancellations has been placed on "a shortage of train crew members".

The service also stops at Preston railway station where passengers usually change trains.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "A shortage of train crew means that the Northern service between Manchester Victoria and Blackpool North has been suspended.

"Customers are advised to use alternative train services between Manchester Piccadilly and Blackpool."

"In addition to this, replacement road transport will operate between Blackpool North and Layton and between Preston and Bolton in both directions.

"Disruption to these services is expected to continue until the end of the day."