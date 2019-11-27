Northern Rail: Services severely delayed between Preston and Lancaster due to damaged overhead electric wire

Have your say

Damage to the overhead wires is causing severe delays on the Norther Rail line between Preston and Lancaster.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Preston and Lancaster all Northern Rail lines are blocked.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 3pm today (Wednesday, November 27).

Trains services affected by this disruption are Windermere - Oxenholme and Lancaster - Manchester Airport.

A limited service will run between Lancaster and Barrow in both directions .

Passengers are being advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today.

Road transport has been arranged to run in both directions between Oxenholme and Windermere, Preston and Lancaster and South Lakes and Longridge.

Ticket acceptance has been agreed with Transpennine Express and Virgin West Coast between Manchester Preston and Lancaster where possible.

Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today.

For live information, visit visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet @northernassist.

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay