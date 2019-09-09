No arrests made after fatal Samlesbury crash involving Mercedes and pedestrians

No arrests have been made following the death of a 65-year-old pedestrian in Samlesbury yesterday (Sunday, September 8), police have confirmed.

The woman died at the scene in Preston New Road after a Mercedes car hit her and her 65-year-old male companion whilst the pair were out walking at 6.50am.

A 65-year-old woman has died and a 65-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by a Mercedes whilst out walking in Samlesbury shortly before 7am on Sunday morning (September 8)

The Mercedes had been travelling east, in the direction of Blackburn, when the incident happened.

Police said the woman suffered 'significant' head and chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 65-year-old male companion was also seriously injured and remains at Royal Preston Hospital where he is receiving treatment for a broken leg and a broken jaw.

The driver of the Mercedes c220 was not injured in the collision.

Police confirmed that the driver stopped immediately after the collision and called 999.

He has not been arrested, but police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to help their investigation.

READ MORE: Preston New Road crash: Woman, 65, dies after being hit by a Mercedes

Sgt Finn Quainton of Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops Division, said: "Police were called at 6.50am on Sunday (September 8) to reports of the collision involving a Mercedes c220 and two pedestrians on Preston New Road at Samlesbury.

"A woman has died and our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Specially trained officers have been appointed to support them. Our thoughts also remain with the man who is seriously injured in hospital.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

"Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage that could be helpful to the investigation, we would like to hear from you."

Preston New Road was closed for 5 hours - from 7am until midday - from junction 31 of the M6, whilst specialist collision investigators attended the scene.

The busy A-road was also closed at the roundabout junction with the A59, opposite the Mercure Preston Samlesbury Hotel.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log number 338 of September 8.