New cameras installed at level crossings to catch motorists breaking the law

Drivers are being warned they can now be caught on camera if they ignore red lights at level crossings.

Network Rail has installed hi-tech safety enforcement cameras at five high-risk locations including Station Road level crossing in Hoghton, near Preston.

Like speed cameras, red light safety enforcement (RLSE) cameras can identify vehicles which jump the lights at level crossings.

Offenders are automatically notified of their offence and face a £60 fine, points on their licence, or can choose to sit a level crossing safety awareness course.

The cameras are part of a wider £99m investment to improve level crossing safety across the rail network.

The other locations in the north west are Bescar Lane level crossing in Scarisbrick, Lancashire, Hoscar level crossing in Lathom, Lancashire, Black Dyke level crossing in Arnside, Cumbria, and Crescent Road level crossing in Sefton, Merseyside.

Mark Brunnen, level crossing route asset manager at Network Rail, said: “These cameras are a proven deterrent to improve safety and discourage motorists from taking unnecessary risks when crossing the railway.

“Knowing that jumping the lights or swerving the barriers at a level crossing will almost certainly result in a prosecution is enough to make most drivers think twice.

“This isn’t about money, as Network Rail doesn’t receive any of the fines collected.

“This is about keeping road vehicles and trains safely apart.

“For us, the perfect scenario is to have everyone cross the railway safely with no penalties issued.”

As an extra deterrent, signs will be installed to warn motorists they could be caught on camera.