Multiple temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 52 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7

2 . Garstang Road, Preston What: Lane closure Why: Roadworks scheduled (BT) When: Sept 1-Sept 3

3 . Blackpool Road, Preston What: Temporary Traffic lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited) When: Sept 1-Sept 12

4 . Camforth Hall Lane, Preston What: Temporary Traffic lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (United Utilities Water) When: Sept 1-Sept 3