Multiple temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including multiple new sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 52 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7

1. Preston roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: Roadworks scheduled (BT) When: Sept 1-Sept 3

2. Garstang Road, Preston

What: Lane closure Why: Roadworks scheduled (BT) When: Sept 1-Sept 3 | Google Maps

What: Temporary Traffic lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited) When: Sept 1-Sept 12

3. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Temporary Traffic lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited) When: Sept 1-Sept 12 | Google Maps

What: Temporary Traffic lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (United Utilities Water) When: Sept 1-Sept 3

4. Camforth Hall Lane, Preston

What: Temporary Traffic lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (United Utilities Water) When: Sept 1-Sept 3 | Google Maps

