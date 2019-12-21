Multi-vehicle smash closes M61

Police closed part of the M61 this morning following a three-vehicle smash.

All three lanes of the northbound carriageway near Horwich were shut while emergency services dealt with the collision.

Reports say the crash happened on the exit slip road at junction 6, with one of the vehicles being attended to on the grass between the slip and the main carriageway.

Two fire engines were also at the scene.

Traffic in all three lanes was temporarily held up while the operation continued. Lane three was eventually cleared to allow vehicles through.

But long queues were reported, stretching back up to three miles and beyond junction 5 at Westhoughton. Delays were estimated at around 30 minutes for northbound traffic.

The exit slip road was also closed, potentially causing problems for traffic arriving for this afternoon's football match between Bolton Wanderers and Southend as well as Christmas shopping at the Middlebrook Retail Park

It is not known if there have been any casualties.