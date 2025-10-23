Breaking
Multi-vehicle collision on M62 shuts three lanes and causes long delays in rush hour traffic
A multi-vehicle collision has resulted in three lane closures on the M62.
Three of four lanes are currently closed on the M62 westbound in Greater Manchester between J12 (M60) and J11 (Risley) due to a multi-vehicle collision.
There are spillages on the road surface which is currently beign cleared and all emergency services are attending the scene.
There's already a 60 minute delay on approach.
Motorists should seek an alternative route where possible.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8:45am and 9am.