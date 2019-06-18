Motorway Police found this man CYCLING along the M62

Have your say

A man from Poland has been spotted cycling down the M62 by Motorway Police.

In a tweet this afternoon, North West Motorway Police said that the received a report of a cyclist on the motorway.

A patrol car was dispatched to find him.

READ MORE >>> Motorists forced to swerve on M6 to avoid set of ladders straddling all 3 lanes near Leyland

Police say that "when questioned as to why they were on the motorway, the Polish male explained that he didn't realise he couldn't use the motorway to cycle on!!"

An officer issued him with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and rescued him and his bike from the hard shoulder.