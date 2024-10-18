Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five months of major roadworks will get under way around Bluebell Way in Fulwood next week.

Lancashire County Council say work will start on Monday (October 21) and the contractor, Harlaxton Energy Services, has written to residents about the potential impact on traffic and travel.

Harlaxton are installing a high voltage electrical supply to a new development in Roman Way, which will mean excavation work on a number of roads in the area over the next five months.

Works will take place as follows:

- Bluebell Way from October 21 to December 9

- Longridge Road from 6 January to 14 February

- Roman Way from 17 February to 14 March

Matt Townsend, director of highways and transport at the county council, said: “Harlaxton will be carrying out work on Bluebell Way in Preston to create a mains connection to a new development from October 21.

“This will take place from the Booths car park area to the Longridge Road/ Bluebell Way roundabout until 9 December, and require a lane closure with a walkway and multiway signals.”

Harlaxton said that multiway signals would be in place for some of the time but, in a bid to reduce delays, these would be operated manually so traffic levels could be constantly monitored.