Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Preston crash with van at New Hall Lane and Blackpool Road roundabout
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the scene at the roundabout between New Hall Lane and Blackpool Road at around 6.40am, with police closing the road towards the city centre until around 8.30am.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told the Post: “It was an RTC (road traffic collision) involving a van and a motorcycle.
“The motorcyclist has suffered suspected leg and chest injuries and has been taken to hospital.”
The force is asking for any witnesses to get in touch. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 155 of 21st October 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.