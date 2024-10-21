Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a van in Preston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the roundabout between New Hall Lane and Blackpool Road at around 6.40am, with police closing the road towards the city centre until around 8.30am.

The crash closed New Hall Lane at the junction with Blackpool Road this morning | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told the Post: “It was an RTC (road traffic collision) involving a van and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist has suffered suspected leg and chest injuries and has been taken to hospital.”

The force is asking for any witnesses to get in touch. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 155 of 21st October 2024.