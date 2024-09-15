Motorcyclist seriously injured in A59 Barrow crash near Clitheroe McDonald's

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Sep 2024, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was seriously injured in a motorbike crash near Clitheroe yesterday.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the motorcyclist came off his bike on the A59 in Barrow - near Pendle View Holiday Park - shortly after 8am.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition, said the force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A59 - near Pendle View Holiday Park in Barrow - shortly after 8am.Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A59 - near Pendle View Holiday Park in Barrow - shortly after 8am.
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A59 - near Pendle View Holiday Park in Barrow - shortly after 8am. | Google

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers were called to the A59 between A671 and Holm Road at 8.05am yesterday (September 14) following reports a rider had come off his Honda CBR 1100 and was in the carriageway.

“The rider – a man in his 60s – has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“Work is ongoing to establish how the rider came off his motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that some people stopped at the scene to check on the rider. If that was you, we would ask that you contact the police if you have not already done so.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 311 of September 14, 2024

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice