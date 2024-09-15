Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was seriously injured in a motorbike crash near Clitheroe yesterday.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the motorcyclist came off his bike on the A59 in Barrow - near Pendle View Holiday Park - shortly after 8am.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition, said the force.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after the motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A59 - near Pendle View Holiday Park in Barrow - shortly after 8am. | Google

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers were called to the A59 between A671 and Holm Road at 8.05am yesterday (September 14) following reports a rider had come off his Honda CBR 1100 and was in the carriageway.

“The rider – a man in his 60s – has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“Work is ongoing to establish how the rider came off his motorcycle.

“We know that some people stopped at the scene to check on the rider. If that was you, we would ask that you contact the police if you have not already done so.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 311 of September 14, 2024