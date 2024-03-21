Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a crash in Preston last night.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries after his Kawasaki motorbike collided with a Peugeot 107 car in Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood at around 6.22pm.

The crash happened in Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood, at the junction with Broadsman Road and Eastway, at around 6.22pm on Wednesday

Emergency services rushed to the scene and police closed the road at the junction with Broadsman Road and Eastway for a number of hours.

Lancashire Police said the injured motorcyclist remains in a serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital. The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Our officers were called at 6.22pm yesterday (March 20) to Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood, at the junction with Broadsman Road.

"They found that a Peugeot 107 car and a Kawasaki motorbike had collided.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with head injuries and is in a serious condition."

Sgt Matt Davidson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: "First and foremost our thoughts are with all those affected by the collision yesterday.

"I would also like to thank local residents for their patience whilst Broadsman Road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigation work was carried out.

"We know from our enquiries that a number of people will have seen the motorcycle prior to the collision and I am particularly keen for those people to get in touch."