Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash with car on Livesey Branch Road in Blackburn

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a car on a busy road in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Livesey Branch Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 20).

Police confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The road was closed from the roundabout at McDonalds to the roundabout at Heys Lane as crews worked at the scene.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Livesey Branch Road (Credit: Google)Emergency services were called to a collision on Livesey Branch Road (Credit: Google)
"The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"We'll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience."

Heavy traffic was building in the surrounding area following the road closure.

More to follow...

