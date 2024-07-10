Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorbike rider was hospitalised with “serious injuries” following a crash involving a BMW in Tarleton.

A BMW X6 and a BMW R1200RT motorbike collided on Southport New Road shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

The rider, a 70-year-old man from Walton le Dale, was left with “serious injuries”. He remained in hospital for treatment on Wednesday.

The car driver was uninjured.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any dashcam footage or CCTV to get in touch.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1012 of July 9.