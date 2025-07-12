Month long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks
All the major roadworks starting in Preston between July 14 and July 20 | Google Maps
2. Longridge Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: SINK HOLE IN THE F/WAY
When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps
3. New Hall Lane, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Disconnect service. Number of potential reasons incl. theft of gas and compliance.
When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps
4. Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Road space licence for Installation of VRS barrier system to protect a bungalow on Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh. e.
When: July 14-July 24 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.