Month long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 16:56 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including temporary traffic lights that last over a month.

Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between July 14 and July 20

1. Preston roadworks

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between July 14 and July 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: SINK HOLE IN THE F/WAY When: July 14-July 16

2. Longridge Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: SINK HOLE IN THE F/WAY When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Disconnect service. Number of potential reasons incl. theft of gas and compliance. When: July 14-July 16

3. New Hall Lane, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Disconnect service. Number of potential reasons incl. theft of gas and compliance. When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: Road space licence for Installation of VRS barrier system to protect a bungalow on Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh. e. When: July 14-July 24

4. Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh

What: Multi-way signals Why: Road space licence for Installation of VRS barrier system to protect a bungalow on Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh. e. When: July 14-July 24 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsWorkPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice