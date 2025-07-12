Month long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks All the major roadworks starting in Preston between July 14 and July 20

2 . Longridge Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: SINK HOLE IN THE F/WAY When: July 14-July 16

3 . New Hall Lane, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Disconnect service. Number of potential reasons incl. theft of gas and compliance. When: July 14-July 16

4 . Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh What: Multi-way signals Why: Road space licence for Installation of VRS barrier system to protect a bungalow on Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh. e. When: July 14-July 24