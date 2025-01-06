Manchester Airport: cancellations and delays as snow forces closure of runways- latest information
The airport issued statements this morning (January 6) updating passengers on the impact of the weather. At 6.30am they announced that the runways were closed as snow was cleared from them.
45 minutes later at 7.15am the airport announced that the runways had reopened and flights could begin again. However, this has come with some significant delays.
Several flights have been delayed by an hour or more as the airport looks to catch up with the delayed start to the day. A full list of the flights delayed at Manchester airport can be found below. At present there are no cancelled flights departing from Manchester Airport, but check with FlightRadar for any changes on this.
Flights delayed at Manchester Airport January 6 2025
- 10.35am- Madrid- Ryanair- 12.55pm
- 10.35am- Amsterdam- easyJet- 11.52am
- 10.45am- Grenoble- Malta Air- 1.35pm
- 10.55am- Geneva- easyJet- 12.59pm
- 11.05am- Madrid- Iberia Express- 12.20pm
- 11.05am- Munich- Lufthansa- 12.20pm
- 11.10am- Brussels- Brussels Airlines- 12.20pm
- 11.20am- Paris- easyJet- 1.29pm
- 11.25am- Lisbon- Air Portugal- 1.15pm
- 11.30am- Oslo- Norwegian- 12.40pm
- 11.40am- Verona- Ryanair- 5.10pm
- 11.45am- Lanzarote- Ryanair- 12.50pm
- 11.50am- Berlin- Ryanair- 12.45pm
- 11.55am- Reykjavik- Iceland Air- 1.15pm
- 12pm- Krakow- Ryanair- 4.15pm
- 12.30pm- Barcelona- Vueling- 1.45pm
- 1.10pm- Hurghada- easyJet- 2.32pm
- 1.15pm- Malta- easyJet- 3.21pm
- 1.15pm- Pafos- easyJet- 3.14pm
- 1.20pm- London Gatwick- Norse- 2.45pm
- 1.50pm- Djerba- easyJet- 2.37pm
- 2.15pm- Istanbul- Turkish Airlines- 3.35pm
- 2.45pm- Barcelona- Ryanair- 3.50pm
- 4.10pm- Reykjavik- easyJet- 5.28pm
