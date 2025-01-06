Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester Airport has been impacted by overnight snowfall today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has announced that its runways have reopened after teams cleared them of snow. An earlier statement confirmed that at 6.30am the runways remained shut and the airport was closed.

Snowfall has hit large parts of the UK this morning after snowfall was seen over the weekend. Greater Manchester has a snow and ice Met Office warning in place until noon today (January 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 6.30am today the airport posted on social media to say that the runways were closed. They called on passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information.

The statement said: "Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible. The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today. We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you."

Manchester Airport's terminal two

However, an updated statement at 7.15am confirmed that the runway had reopened after being cleared of snow, but that delays were still expected.

This read: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our customers remains our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

For the latest information keep an eye on the Manchester Airport social media pages.