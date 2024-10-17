Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Preston last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Edith Rigby Way at around 5.30pm, where they found the driver of a wrecked Volkswagen in a serious condition.

The man was taken to hospital but thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, said Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic came to a standstill on Edith Rigby Way towards Preston after a serious crash around 5.30pm yesterday | Santiago Lopez Barranco

The road, also known as the Preston Western Distributor - which links parts of Preston and the Fylde to the M55 motorway - was closed for three-and-a-half hours while the VW was recovered and police investigated.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision on Edith Rigby Way in Preston at around 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries but thankfully they are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The road was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours for investigation, for recovery work to take place and for LCC Highways to make the road safe again before it was reopened.”