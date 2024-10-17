Volkswagen driver seriously injured in Preston crash which closed Edith Rigby Way for 4 hours last night
Emergency services were called to the scene in Edith Rigby Way at around 5.30pm, where they found the driver of a wrecked Volkswagen in a serious condition.
The man was taken to hospital but thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, said Lancashire Police.
The road, also known as the Preston Western Distributor - which links parts of Preston and the Fylde to the M55 motorway - was closed for three-and-a-half hours while the VW was recovered and police investigated.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision on Edith Rigby Way in Preston at around 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 16).
“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries but thankfully they are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“The road was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours for investigation, for recovery work to take place and for LCC Highways to make the road safe again before it was reopened.”
