Volkswagen driver seriously injured in Preston crash which closed Edith Rigby Way for 4 hours last night

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Oct 2024, 13:58 BST
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Preston last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Edith Rigby Way at around 5.30pm, where they found the driver of a wrecked Volkswagen in a serious condition.

The man was taken to hospital but thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, said Lancashire Police.

Traffic came to a standstill on Edith Rigby Way towards Preston after a serious crash around 5.30pm yesterdayTraffic came to a standstill on Edith Rigby Way towards Preston after a serious crash around 5.30pm yesterday
Traffic came to a standstill on Edith Rigby Way towards Preston after a serious crash around 5.30pm yesterday | Santiago Lopez Barranco

The road, also known as the Preston Western Distributor - which links parts of Preston and the Fylde to the M55 motorway - was closed for three-and-a-half hours while the VW was recovered and police investigated.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision on Edith Rigby Way in Preston at around 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 16).

“The road was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours for investigation, for recovery work to take place and for LCC Highways to make the road safe again before it was reopened.”

