Man left with serious injuries after crash involving lorry and two cars near M65 in Hapton
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A6068 Higher Shuttleworth Road at 6.13pm.
Lancashire Police said the crash involved a Ford Puma heading towards the M65, which collided with a Scania Artic HGV and a Cupra Born V1.
The driver of the Ford, a man in is 40s, suffered a number of serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Bex Price, of the force’s Road Policing Unit, said: “As a result of this collision a man has been left with serious injuries.
“Work is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”
You can email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 1173 of February 28, 2025
