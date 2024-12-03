Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Preston's New Hall Lane

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:26 BST
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a bus in Preston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in New Hall Lane at 7.41am and the road remains closed for investigation.

Lancashire Police say the man suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for urgent treatment.

The force said New Hall Lane is likely to remain closed for some time and is advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

The force said New Hall Lane is likely to remain closed for some time and is advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice. | Contributed

A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a road closure in place, on New Hall Lane, Preston, following a road traffic collision.

Please avoid New Hall Lane as the road is likely to be closed for sometime. Please find alternative routes whilst we deal with this incident.

“Once the road has reopened, we will let you know, thank you.”

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.

