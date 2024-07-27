Lancashire Police appeal after man in his 30s knocked down and killed in Rawtenstall
The force said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by an Audi in an alleyway off Parramatta Street, close to B&M in Rawtenstall around 11.20pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Our officers found that an Audi A5 car had been in collision with a man who was in the alleyway.
“The man, who is in his 30s, was very sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.”
Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision to get in touch.
Sgt Dan Gunn of our Roads Policing Unit, added: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who died at this very sad and distressing time.
“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for witnesses to the collision and we want anyone who walked past this alleyway off Parramatta Street around the time it happened, to get in contact.
“Also, if anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, we ask you to contact police.”
Anyone with footage or information should contact 101, quoting log 1666 of 26th July 2024.
