A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a van while cycling on the A6 north of Preston.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between The Avenue and Old Lancaster Road in Catterall, shortly after 8.30pm on Friday, January 24.

Lancashire Police said a Peugeot van was travelling north when it struck the back of a Carrera racing bike. The man was thrown from the bike and suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died on Wednesday morning.

Police said the van driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made. Officers investigating the fatal collision are now asking for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help should contact us on 101 quoting log 1485 of January 24 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]”