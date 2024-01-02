A man is in a critical condition after his moped crashed into a wall on New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Blackburn Road, Higher Walton, at around 1.25am on Monday (January 1).

The casualty, aged in his 20s, suffered multiple serious injuries after his Suzuki moped veered off the road and smashed into a wall outside the Swan Inn pub.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, said police, who are appealing for witnesses and video footage.

The road was closed through the night while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man was left seriously injured following a collision in Higher Walton.

"Our officers were called to Blackburn Road, outside the Swan Inn, just after 1.25am on New Years Day, following reports a Suzuki moped had left the carriageway and collided with a wall.

"As a result of the collision, a man in his 20’s suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision are ongoing.

"We would ask any witnesses or anybody with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which would help our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.