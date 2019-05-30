Man dies after Volvo crashes through garden wall and hits tree in West Lancashire

Have your say

A man has died after a Volvo crashed through a garden wall and hit a tree in West Lancashire.



The 44-year-old, from Sefton, had been a rear seat passenger in a Volvo V70 when the car crashed in Scarisbrick, near Southport, at around 9.50pm last night (Wednesday, May 29).

A 44-year-old man has died and two other men seriously injured in a crash in Southport Road, Scarisbrick, near Southport at 9.50pm on Wednesday, May 29.

The crash happened in Southport Road when the estate car left the road and crashed through a brick wall into the garden of a home.

Police said the vehicle also hit a tree in the garden before coming to a stop near the home.

Southport Road was closed for around six hours overnight, between 10pm and 4am this morning (Thursday, May 30).

Two other men were also seriously injured in the crash.

The 26-year-old driver, from Southport, has suffered fractures to his spine and ribs.

A front seat passenger, 43, from Sefton, also suffered fractures to his ribs and sternum.

Both men remain in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the crash.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 9.50pm on May 29 to reports of a one vehicle collision on Southport Road.

"The car – a Volvo V70 – left the road and collided with a wall and a tree before coming to a rest in the garden of a residential property.

"The rear seat passenger, a 44-year-old man from Sefton, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The front seat passenger, a 43-year-old man from Sefton, received fractures to his ribs and sternum.

"The 26-year-old driver, from Southport, received spinal and rib fractures.

"Both injured men remain in hospital where their conditions are described as serious.

"The road was closed for around six hours to facilitate collision investigation work."

Sergeant Lee Harris of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, added: “A man has died and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances of the collision and would ask that anyone who saw the vehicle described in the moments leading up to the collision, or the incident itself, speaks to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 1482 of May 29.