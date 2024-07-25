Man, 77, dies in hospital after crash between motorbike and car in Samlesbury
Police said Lancashire Coroners on Wednesday made them aware of an “unreported collision” between a Yamaha SXR900 and a Volkswagen Golf.
The crash occurred at the junction of Cuerdale Lane and Vicarage Lane in Samlesbury at around 4.45pm on Friday, July 19.
The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old man, later died in hospital.
Sgt Thomas Malley, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly distressing time.
“As part of our investigation I would urge anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage, if they have witnessed the collision or have any information to please make contact on 101 quoting log 0523 of July 24 or email [email protected].”
