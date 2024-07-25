Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 77-year-old man died in hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a car in Samlesbury.

Police said Lancashire Coroners on Wednesday made them aware of an “unreported collision” between a Yamaha SXR900 and a Volkswagen Golf.

The crash occurred at the junction of Cuerdale Lane and Vicarage Lane in Samlesbury at around 4.45pm on Friday, July 19.

A 77-year-old man died in hospital following a crash at the junction of Cuerdale Lane and Vicarage Lane in Samlesbury | Google

The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old man, later died in hospital.

Sgt Thomas Malley, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly distressing time.