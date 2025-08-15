Users of Lancaster’s park and ride could soon be charged to leave their vehicles there – even if they do not then go on to catch the bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change would turn the Caton Road facility – alongside junction 34 of the M6 – into a pay-and-display operation.

Lancaster's park and ride facility could morph into a pay and display | Google

It currently costs motorists £2 for an adult return ticket on the buses that run between the site and the city centre – but nothing if they just want to park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parking-only option is actively promoted by Lancashire County Council – which operates the 650-space plot – for anyone wanting to car share on trips further afield.

The authority’s website describes the facility as “the perfect place to meet up” for that purpose, because of its location close to the motorway.

It adds that it is also “the ideal location to take advantage of the free parking and enjoy walking and cycling” along the River Lune, a short distance away.

However, under plans being considered by highways bosses, drivers could soon have to pay to occupy a space on the site, regardless of their reason for parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, a flat £2 pay-and-display charge would be introduced – covering a full 24-hour period – to match the cost of the bus ticket.

The fee would include bus travel for the driver of the parked vehicle. Any additional passengers would have to pay the standard bus fare or any applicable concession, all of which would remain unchanged.

A public consultation is now under way into the charging proposal, which the county council says “aims to support the ongoing maintenance and operation of the facilities, including both the site and the bus service”.

Buses currently run every 15 minutes from Caton Road to Lancaster bus station – with main stops at North Road, Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Queen Square and China Street – between 6.05am and 9.05pm Monday to Saturday. Parking is available on Sundays, but there is no bus service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re consulting on plans to introduce a £2 parking charge at the Lancaster Park and Ride’s North and South car parks, switching to a pay-and-display system rather than charging only for bus travel.

“The change will mean that everyone who uses this car park will contribute towards maintaining the site.

“The charge for parking will include bus travel, which currently costs £2, meaning there will be no extra cost for those already using this important service.

“We welcome residents’ views before the consultation closes on 28th August.”

HAVE YOUR SAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part in the public consultation, comments should be emailed to: [email protected], quoting ref:LSG4\894.20697\AFR, by 28th August – or posted to: The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD by the same date.