M65 vehicle fire causes delays of over an hour and a backlog of traffic
A vehicle fire has caused delays of over an hour on the M65.
There is also six miles of congestion on the M65 eastbound due to an earlier vehicle fire between J3 and J4.
All lanes have re-opened however delays are likely to take some time to ease.
National Highways North West have urged motorists to allow for extra journey time.
