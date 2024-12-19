M65 vehicle fire causes delays of over an hour and a backlog of traffic

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 18:39 BST
A vehicle fire has caused delays of over an hour on the M65.

There is also six miles of congestion on the M65 eastbound due to an earlier vehicle fire between J3 and J4.

All lanes have re-opened however delays are likely to take some time to ease.

National Highways North West have urged motorists to allow for extra journey time.

