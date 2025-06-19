All lanes have reopened after a crash on the M65 this morning.

The motorway was partially blocked after a collision on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Clayton Brook Interchange/M61) and 3 (Blackburn West/Wheelton).

Lanes were closed while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene, with delays of around 20 minutes reported by drivers during the morning rush hour.

Lancashire Police said the crash was "damage only" and no one was injured or arrested.