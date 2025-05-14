The M65 was shut for more than two hours while police helped a distressed woman on a motorway bridge last night.

Traffic was held from 9pm while the emergency services responded to the 'concern for welfare' incident between Accrington and Huncoat.

Pictures shared on social media showed drivers at a standstill as ambulance crews rushed past on their way to the scene.

Traffic was held on the M55 between J7 for Accrington and J8 for Huncoat while police rescued a woman on a motorway bridge | John Glover

Lancashire Police said the incident was safely resolved and the motorway was reopened by 11.30pm.

Updating motorists on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: "Good evening, we let you know earlier that the M65 was closed East and Westbound from Junctions 7 and 8.

"We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.”

Need to talk to someone?

If you are in need of confidential support, the Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.

You can also visit the Samaritans website for more help and information.