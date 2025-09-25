Crash on M65 causes severe delays for motorists
Motorists travelling via the M65 this morning are facing long delays following a crash.
The westbound carriageway is partially blocked between J4 for Darwen/Blackburn South and J3 for Blackburn West/Wheelton.
The incident was first reported at around 8.45am and all traffic was temporarily stopped before 9.20am.
AA Traffic News reported the incident was causing 'severe delays of 75 minutes and delays increasing' between J5 for Guide/Shadsworth and J3.