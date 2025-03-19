M65 traffic updates after crash blocks motorway between Preston and Blackburn

There are delays on the M65 after a crash this morning.

The motorway is partially blocked on the westbound carriageway after a crash near junction 3 (Blackburn West/Wheelton) at around 7.30am.

No one was injured in the collision, Lancashire Police have confirmed.

There are currently delays of around 10 minutes, said National Highways, with the agency expecting normal traffic conditions to resume by around 9am.

Traffic maps also report westbound congestion towards the M6 and M61 interchange at Bamber Bridge, with slow moving traffic from junction 4 (A666, Darwen / Blackburn South) and junction 2 (M61 J9, Clayton Brook).