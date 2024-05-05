M65 closed in both directions between junctions 4 and 5 in Darwen, Lancashire due to a crash
At 3:46pm today, Lancashire Police took to social media to say: “ Please be aware that there is a full closure in place on the M65 between junctions 4 and 5.
“The motorway is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.
In an update posted after the police statement, National Highways North West confirmed the closure is due to “a serious collision involving a motorcycle”.
National Highways also said that Lancashire Road Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance are at the scene whilst an Air Ambulane is en route.
The AA travel map shows that severe delays and queues were first reported around junction 4 of the M65 at 2:42pm. Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
