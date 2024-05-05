Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 3:46pm today, Lancashire Police took to social media to say: “ Please be aware that there is a full closure in place on the M65 between junctions 4 and 5.

“The motorway is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

In an update posted after the police statement, National Highways North West confirmed the closure is due to “a serious collision involving a motorcycle”.

National Highways also said that Lancashire Road Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance are at the scene whilst an Air Ambulane is en route.

The M65 is closed between junction 4 and 5 this afternoon due to a crash

The AA travel map shows that severe delays and queues were first reported around junction 4 of the M65 at 2:42pm. Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.