M65 closed due to 'medical emergency' with air ambulance called to motorway
and live on Freeview channel 276
The motorway is closed eastbound between junctions 1 and 1A near Bamber Bridge while emergency services work at the scene.
Lancashire Police said they were called to the scene at 4.55pm after a driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
A spokesperson for the force told the Post: “The driver had managed to bring the vehicle to a stop before a passenger started administering first aid.
“The driver has been taken to hospital for treatment.”
A spokesperson for National Highways added: “Lancashire Police currently lead a multi agency response between J1A and J1 which occurred at approximately 4.18pm this afternoon.
“The carriageway has been closed to allow the emergency services to respond at scene.
“National Highways have resources in attendance, assisting Lancashire Police with traffic management.
“Traffic is being diverted via local roads.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Traffic monitoring service Inrix reports that traffic is currently 'coping well' in the area.
National Highways said both lanes of the eastbound M65 could remain until around 6pm.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.