Motorists travelling from Lancashire to Greater Manchester are being warned of long delays on the M62 due to a collision.

National Highways said there are delays of at least 60 minutes and approximately six miles of congestion on the M62 westbound in Greater Manchester.

Motorists travelling from Lancashire to Greater Manchester are being warned of long delays on the M62 due to a collision. | National Highways NW

Two lanes (of four) are closed and Highways England traffic officers and service providers are working hard to clear the collision. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

