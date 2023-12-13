A man has sadly died after being struck by a lorry on the M61 in Lancashire last night (Tuesday, December 12).

Emergency services were called to the motorway near Rivington Services at around 10pm after the man, aged in his 40s, was hit by a DAF truck on the northbound carriageway.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a man on the hard shoulder at around that time to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a collision on the M61.

"We were called at about 10pm after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a DAF truck on the carriageway close to Rivington Services on the northbound stretch of the motorway.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision itself or a man on the hard shoulder at around that time to get in touch.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage.

"If you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log 1417 of Tuesday, December 12. You can also email [email protected]."

The fatal collision closed the M61 overnight between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich).